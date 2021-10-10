Landslide disrupts Nilgiri Mountain Railway services

D.Radhakrishnan





Udhagamandalam: A special train running between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on Sunday had to return to the starting point owing to a landslide occurring on the track between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

According to railway sources,the train had reached Kallar,when it had to be stopped.

Subsequently,the special train service had to be cancelled and arrangements were made to transport the 167 passengers by buses to Udagamandalam. However, only 59 passengers were willing to proceed to Udagamandalam by buses and the remaining passengers had asked for refund of their tickets.

The downward journey of the special train was also cancelled.

However NMR services between Coonoor – Udagamandalam were not affected.