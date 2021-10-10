  • Download mobile app
11 Oct 2021, Edition - 2281, Monday
sanbrix
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Money laundering case: CBI raids premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh
  • Uttarakhand minister Yashpal Arya, his MLA son join Congress
  • Amitabh Bachchan cancels contract with pan masala brand, returns money received for promotion
Travel

Coimbatore

Landslide disrupts Nilgiri Mountain Railway services

D.Radhakrishnan

October 10, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: A special train running between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on Sunday had to return to the starting point owing to a landslide occurring on the track between Kallar and Hillgrove stations.

According to railway sources,the train had reached Kallar,when it had to be stopped.

Subsequently,the special train service had to be cancelled and arrangements were made to transport the 167 passengers by buses to Udagamandalam. However, only 59 passengers were willing to proceed to Udagamandalam by buses and the remaining passengers had asked for refund of their tickets.

The downward journey of the special train was also cancelled.

However NMR services between Coonoor – Udagamandalam were not affected.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿