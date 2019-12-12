Lecture on Airway surgery inspired young surgeons in Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

Covai Post Network

The thirteenth Dr B Krishnaraj memorial oration was held at the Sri Ramakrishna Hospital auditorium in Coimbatore on 08.12.2019. Prof Dr Rajan Santosham, cardiothoracic surgeon, who is also the Chairman of Santosham Chest Hospital and Senior Consultant Thoracic Surgeon of Apollo Hospitals and Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai, had given a talk on “airway surgery”.

Dr Rajan had enlightened the gathering about the basics of airway surgery and its key points. Inspiring the young surgeons seated at the gathering, on how a complex surgical procedure can be made simple. He also taught them how to operate with ease.

In India, one out of eight people die due to airway related diseases due to air pollution. He had spoken about the harmful effects air pollution has on health and also the means to prevent it.

The gathering was welcomed by Dr P Sukumaran, the Director of medical services at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

Sri R Sundar highlighted the eminent qualities and memories of Dr B Krishnaraj during his presidential address. He is the Joint Managing trustee of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.

The Dr B Krishnaraj awardees were announced by Dr V Sarveswaran, the Head of department of general surgery.

Mrs Parvathi Krishnaraj, chairperson of Dr B Krishnaraj memorial foundation handed over the awards and cash prizes to the awardees, Dr Jothi Prasad, Dr Jesila Priya and Dr Noufal T B.