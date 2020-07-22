Left parties condemn attack on CPI office in Chennai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPI (M) on Wednesday accused Right Wing organisations of the recent attack on ‘Balan Illam’, the CPI head quarters in Chennai and sought immediate action against the perpetrators.

The party workers led by CPI (M ) Lok Sabha MP, P R Natarajan raised slogans against the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the anti-social elements who were also posting derogatory remarks against CPI senior leaders on social media.

CPI State treasure and former MLA, M Arumugham and other CPI (M ) senior functionaries participated in the demonstration held

in front of CPI (M) office here.

A similar demonstration condemning the anti-social elements was held in front of CPI district head quarters, ,’Jeeva Illam ‘in the city.

The district party secretary, V S Sundaram led the demonstration, in which CPI (M) district secretary, V Ramamurthy, VCK secretary, J Ilakkiyan, also participated.