29 Jul 2020, Edition - 1842, Wednesday
Left parties seek action against religious graffiti on roads

Covai Post Network

July 29, 2020

Coimbatore : CPI and CPIM today urged the city police to take stringent action against those who drew the ‘Vel’ (spear) of Lord Muruga on city roads, thus hurting religious sentiments.

In a petition submitted to the City Police Deputy Commissioner, CPIM district secretary, V Ramamurthy and CPI treasurer, Subramaniam said
that certain organisations were attempting to gain political benefits through such graffiti on roads and walls.

They said that both the left parties have strongly condemned the.derogatory remarks made through a YouTube Channel on Kanda Sashti
Kavacham a hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.

At the same time, drawing religious symbols like the Vel on roads, worshipped by majority of Tamils should not not be allowed, they said.

