Leopard cub killed by porcupine, second in animal-animal conflict in Valparai

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : In the second incident of animal-animal conflict in the span of one week, a leopard cub was found dead attacked by porcupine near Sholayar dam in the Valparai region in the district.

A few estate workers noticed the carcass of a leopard Friday night and immediately informed forest department officials, who rushed to the spot.

Since some sharp quills were found on the body, the officials suspect that the the cub died following fight with porcupine, police said.

The viscera, after the autopsy, was sent to laboratories for examination.

In a similar incident, a two-year old leopard was found dead in Valparai Monday last following attack from tiger.

The officials are investigating the matter, following complaints from the wildlife enthusiasts over the death.of the leopard in succession.