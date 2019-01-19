  • Download mobile app
19 Jan 2019, Edition - 1285, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • After losing to KCR in Gajwel elections, Vanteru Pratap Reddy joins TRS
  • India ready for business like never before: Prime Minister Narendramodi
  • A team of Special Cell of Delhi Police arrest 3 men who were planning attacks in South India
  • Kerala government was slammed for sharing private details of 51 women who had entered Sabarimala
  • India wins the 3rd ODI against Australia to win the series 2-1
  • No war, but still soldiers are dying on border: Mohan Bhagwat
  • Complete task by February 28: SC to Lokpal search panel
  • Telangana BJP MLA refuses to take oath before ‘anti-Hindu’ speaker
  • Rigged online polls at direction of Trump, says Cohen
  • DMK’s M K Stalin approaches Madras High court against 10% quota for EBC
Travel

Coimbatore

Leopard kills goats and roosters

Covai Post Network

January 19, 2019

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Poluvampatti village on the outskirts, where five goats and four roosters reared in a farm were found killed, reportedly by a leopard.

The farm owner, Periyasamy was shocked to see the animals lying dead, with bleeding injuries, when he went to farm in the early hours of Saturday.

A cow tied in the shed was also missing, police said.

On information from Periyasamy, forest officials rushed to the spot and on inspection found the pug mark of leopard, they said.

The villagers complained that a leopard, which was on the prowl was caught and released in the deep jungles just a month ago and sudden appearance of the carnivore created panic in the area, police said.

The officials assured to take steps to prevent the entry of leopard.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿