Leopard kills goats and roosters

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Poluvampatti village on the outskirts, where five goats and four roosters reared in a farm were found killed, reportedly by a leopard.

The farm owner, Periyasamy was shocked to see the animals lying dead, with bleeding injuries, when he went to farm in the early hours of Saturday.

A cow tied in the shed was also missing, police said.

On information from Periyasamy, forest officials rushed to the spot and on inspection found the pug mark of leopard, they said.

The villagers complained that a leopard, which was on the prowl was caught and released in the deep jungles just a month ago and sudden appearance of the carnivore created panic in the area, police said.

The officials assured to take steps to prevent the entry of leopard.