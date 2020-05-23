  • Download mobile app
23 May 2020, Edition - 1775, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • With biggest spike of 6,654 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1,25,101
  • All flights will be operating from Terminal 3: Delhi International Airport Limited
  • Canara Bank announces credit support for borrowers affected by #COVIDー19
Travel

Coimbatore

Leopard kills hen in Valparai

Covai Post Network

May 23, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Valparai, when a leopard strayed into thei town and killed a hen near Cooperative Bank this morning.

Hearing the noise of hen, the residents came out of their house around 7 AM and screamed after seeing the animal, which ran to safety into a bush area around the town, police said.

On information, forest department officials arrived to the area and monitoring the movement of leopard, amid tight security by police.

While census of wildlife is in progress, the people have noticed the movement of a leopard in the town area captured in CCTV. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿