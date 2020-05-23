Leopard kills hen in Valparai

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Panic gripped in Valparai, when a leopard strayed into thei town and killed a hen near Cooperative Bank this morning.

Hearing the noise of hen, the residents came out of their house around 7 AM and screamed after seeing the animal, which ran to safety into a bush area around the town, police said.

On information, forest department officials arrived to the area and monitoring the movement of leopard, amid tight security by police.

While census of wildlife is in progress, the people have noticed the movement of a leopard in the town area captured in CCTV.