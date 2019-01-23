Life-size statue of Swamy Vivekananda unveiled at Kumaraguru College of Technology

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Lifesize statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at the campus of Kumaraguru College of Technology in the city Wednesday.

Six students, representing the student community of the College unveiled the six-foot tall statue, in the presence of Head, Ramakrishna Mission of Coimbatore, Swami Nirmaleshananda Maharaj and College Chairman, B K Krishnaraja Vanavarayar.

The 35-year-old Institution runs with the motto.‘Character is life’ and has enabled students to excel not only in academics but also become multi-faceted besides being socially conscious and growing up to be patriotic citizens.

The majestic statue was erected as part of the vision of the college founder, Padmabhushan Dr N Mahalingam and has been installed in front of Dr. Mahalingam Vigyan Bhavan building.

Swami Nirmaleshananda gave an awakening message on the significance of Vivekananda’s teachings and recollected Vivekananda’s Chicago speech at the World Parliament of Religions in 1893.