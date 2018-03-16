  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Coimbatore

Lifer for killing wife while travelling in bus

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2018

Coimbatore: A Special Court here today sentenced a 23-year old youth to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife, in full public view when she was travelling in a bus some 10 months ago.

The prosecution case was that daily wage earner Udaykumar of Sirumugai in the district married Anandi, a friend of his sister
after falling in love with her, in October 2016.

He used to quarrel and beat Anandi under influence of liquor, following which the woman removed her thaali (mangalasutra) and left home to stay with some relatives in Kothagiri in Nilgiris district.

Udayakumar went there and asked her to return and smashed her head to the wall, when she refused. She then went to stay with her mother near Annur.

On information that Anandi was travelling to Mettupalayam in bus along with her mother on May 5 last year, Udaykumar entered the bus and stabbed her with the knife, when she again refused to come and staywith him.

Anandi died in the Mettupalayam Government Hospital later and the case was heard in the Special Court here. Judge Gunasekharan awarded life sentence to Udayakjumar.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿