Lions Clubs plan service activities worth Rs 7.5 crore

Coimbatore : Feeding one lakh hungry persons is one among the several services worth Rs 7.5 crore planned by Lions Clubs during the year.

Other usual service activities being conducted by various Lions clubs include screening of 75,000 people in eye camps and providing 5,000 lenses to the needy, blood donation of 3,500 units and planting of one lakh saplings, the District Governor, 324B5 S Venkatasubramanian said during the installation ceremony held this evening.

S Dharmaraj and K Kuppusamy were installed as first and second Vice District Governor respectively; R L Rajeshkumar and R Muthuvel were appointed as Cabinet Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Road safety programs, drug awareness, women’s safety efforts, environmental awareness, youth awareness and diabetes detection camps will be conducted during the period, Venkatasubramanian said.

A leadership development institute through the District Trust will be completed soon, he said.