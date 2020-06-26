Liquor bottles hurled at DMK functionary’s house in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Some unidentified persons had hurled liquor bottles at the house of DMK North District in-Charge, Muthusami in Kovaipudur around midnight Thursday.

Muthusami told reporters Friday that the inmates heard the sounds of bottles breaking around 11.30 PM and noticed the broken bottle

pieces in the front and back side of the car parked at the portico, when the family members came out.

One bottle was seen on the top of a temporary shed in front of the house, he said.

One of his neighbours had seen two motor-cycle borne persons moving around the house at that time, he said.

Terming this an act of cowardice and part of conspiracy, Muthusami said that DMK will not budge to such types of threats. The incident happened after the visit of Chief Minister to the city, he said.

Based on the complaint, police are investigating.