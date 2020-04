Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city based Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) has contributes Rs 2 Crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19.

LMW Chairman and Manaaging Director Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, handed over the cheque for Rs. 2 Crores to Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani, yesterday.

The district collector, K Rajamani was present on the occasion.