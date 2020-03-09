  • Download mobile app
09 Mar 2020
Coimbatore

Lorry owners, driver arrested for brining medical waste from Kerala

Covai Post Network

March 9, 2020

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : The owner and driver of a lorry, carrying medical wastes from Kerala were arrested today and impounded the vehicle.

According to police, the lorry with Tamil Nadu registration coming from Thrissur in Kerala had reached K G Chavadi on the outskirts and the people prevented and squatted in front of it.

On information, police rushed to the spot and noticed medical waste and polythene bags in the lorry, amidst the demand from the villagers to take action against the lorry owner and driver.

Police registered a case and the owner Annamalai and driver Aruchami were arrested and the lorry impounded. The public dispersed later.

