Maize prices will not rise in the coming two months

Coimbatore : As the farm gate prices of qood quality maize during February and March will remain stable at Rs.1,800 to Rs.1,900 per quintal the farmers are advised to take appropriate marketing decision.

A survey carried out by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on the prices prevailed in the last 19 years in Udumalpet Regulated Market on maize and revealed that there was no possibility of increasing the prices in the coming two months.

Favorable climatic conditions prevailed during current season and extended monsoon which reduced the Fall Army Worm attack along with adequate precautionary measures taken by the maize farmers facilitated better crop growth and yield.

Since the arrivals from Tamil Nadu have already started, the maize prices started declining and the prices will not increase further, if the supply is adequate and considering the trend, farmers can take their marketing decision, the university said in a release Friday.

The area under maize in India is nearly 93 lakh hectares with a production of 198.9 lakh tonnes and Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are the leading producers.

The major maize growing districts of Tamil Nadu are Salem, Dindigul, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Tiruppur, Villuppuram, Perambalur and Ariyalur and maize arrivals to Tamil Nadu are from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Domestic arrivals from Tamil Nadu will commence from Ariyalur, Perambalur, Theni, Kovilpatti, Kantharvakottai, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar from this months followed by other major growing places, it said.