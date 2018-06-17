Major landslide on Coimbatore -Siruvani dam road

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A major landslide occured on Coimbatore-Siruvani dam road, totally paralysing the movement from both sides.

The loose soil, formed due to heavy rains being experienced on the western ghats area, suddenly came down at 14th bend blocking entry and egress from the city and dam area, police said.

Large number of trees and boulders and mud fell on the road, paralysing traffic, even as tribals living there could not come to the city area, they said,

However, no casualties were reported so far. Forest department officials are engaged in clearing the way.

Meanwhile, the administration banned the tourists from visiting or bathing in Kovai Kutralam, due heavy gush of waters in the area for the last 8 days, following heavy rains.