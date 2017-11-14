Man arrested for attacking wife

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

A husband was arrested after hitting his wife with an iron rod after a quarrel.

According to police, Rajasekar S, 33, of Aliyar in Pollachi married Ramya R, 24, eight years ago. A construction worker, Rajasekar was a boozer and there used to be frequent quarrels at home. Ramya, who has a small job in Bazaar Street, had along with her children moved to her mother’s place.

Police said that Rajasekar continued to harass her over the phone and picked up a quarrel when he met her yesterday at Bazaar Street. He abused her and hit her with an iron rod which left Ramya with an injury on her right knee. Police arrested Rajasekar who has been remanded in custody.