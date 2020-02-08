  • Download mobile app
08 Feb 2020, Edition - 1670, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi: Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Hyderabad House.
  • Delhi assembly elections: My sixth sense is saying BJP will form govt, says Manoj Tiwari
  • Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar jail authorities seeking a fresh date for hanging the convicts.
  • Our commitment towards infrastructure investment is very clearly laid out: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Harsh Vardhan seeks Rahul’s apology for ‘derogatory’ remarks against PM Modi
  • Srinagar grenade blast: 3 people have been arrested for lobbing grenade.
Travel

Coimbatore

Man arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5 YO in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 8, 2020

Coimbatore : A 46-year old man was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing a five-year old girl and remanded to custody and lodged n the Central Jail Sunday.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, a resident Kamarajaura in the city that the man Ananth has sexually abused her daughter on February six, police arrested him late Saturday night.

After interrogation, a case under POCSO Act was registered against Ananth and remanded and lodged him in the Central Jail Sunday morning, police said.

Cases under 376 (ab) (punishment for rape on woman) and 506(1) IPC (criminal intimidation), they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿