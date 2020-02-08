Man arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5 YO in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 46-year old man was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing a five-year old girl and remanded to custody and lodged n the Central Jail Sunday.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, a resident Kamarajaura in the city that the man Ananth has sexually abused her daughter on February six, police arrested him late Saturday night.

After interrogation, a case under POCSO Act was registered against Ananth and remanded and lodged him in the Central Jail Sunday morning, police said.

Cases under 376 (ab) (punishment for rape on woman) and 506(1) IPC (criminal intimidation), they said.