14 Oct 2017, Edition - 823, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Pak took ‘tremendous advantage’ of US for years: Donald Trump
  • Jaiprakash Associates moves SC saying have decided to hive off Yamuna Expressway to another company for Rs 2,500 crore.
  • Madhya Pradesh reduces three per cent VAT on petrol and 5 per cent VAT on diesel.
  • Two terrorists, Wasim Shah and Hafiz Nisar, gunned down by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
  • Farmer deaths due to pesticides: Death toll rises to 36 after two farmers die in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district
Coimbatore

Man gets lifer for killing wife

Covai Post Network
October 14, 2017

A court on Saturday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in the city two years ago.

The prosecution case was that 34-year-old Hashim, a watch repairer by profession, strangled his wife Joharana to death under influence of alcohol on July 20, 2015 in Kuniyamuthur.

Joharana, it is learnt, used pick up quarrel frequently with him for not being regular to work and for his drinking habit. On the fateful day, Hashim came home drunk and the couple had a fight. In a fit of rage, he killed Joharana.

The couple’s elder daughter Hasinikha, who saw the incident, narrated it to police, who arrested Hashim on August 6 from Dharapuram. The case was going on in a Special District court here.

Judge Gunasekaran in his judgment convicted and sentenced Hashim to undergo life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs.1000.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Chia Seeds
October 14, 2017

Chia is an edible seed that comes from the desert plant "Salvia hispanica", that belongs to the mint family and is popularly grown in Mexico. "Chia" means strength, and folklore ha...

Read More