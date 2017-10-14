Man gets lifer for killing wife

A court on Saturday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in the city two years ago.

The prosecution case was that 34-year-old Hashim, a watch repairer by profession, strangled his wife Joharana to death under influence of alcohol on July 20, 2015 in Kuniyamuthur.

Joharana, it is learnt, used pick up quarrel frequently with him for not being regular to work and for his drinking habit. On the fateful day, Hashim came home drunk and the couple had a fight. In a fit of rage, he killed Joharana.

The couple’s elder daughter Hasinikha, who saw the incident, narrated it to police, who arrested Hashim on August 6 from Dharapuram. The case was going on in a Special District court here.

Judge Gunasekaran in his judgment convicted and sentenced Hashim to undergo life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs.1000.