Man kills son with hoe near Udumalpet

A middle aged man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his son with a hoe near Udumalpet in Tirupur. According to police, the victim, Sasikumar used to demand money from his mother everyday to buy liquor.

On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between Sasikumar and his father Chellamuthu in their house as the former demanded money from his money. In a fit of rage, Chellamuthu took out a hoe and thrashed Sasikumar, who died on the spot.

On information, Amaravathi police rushed to the spot and arrested Chellamuthu in the wee hours of Wednesday and sent Sasikumar’s body for postmortem.