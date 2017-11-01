Man kills son with hoe near Udumalpet

A middle aged man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his son with a hoe near Udumalpet in Tirupur. According to police, the victim, Sasikumar used to demand money from his mother everyday to buy liquor.
On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between Sasikumar and his father Chellamuthu in their house as the former demanded money from his money. In a fit of rage, Chellamuthu took out a hoe and thrashed Sasikumar, who died on the spot.
On information, Amaravathi police rushed to the spot and arrested Chellamuthu in the wee hours of Wednesday and sent Sasikumar’s body for postmortem.
Audrey Truschke's biography of the king fails to demolish the conventional view of the Mughal emperor. Girish Shahane This week marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of th...Read More
Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...Read More
Diwali may have ended, but with temperatures dropping there are enough pollution woes to tackle. While effective policies have been constantly made to reduce the adverse effects of...Read More