Man who burnt tyres in front of temples identified, six special team formed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The man, who burnt tyres in front of four temples in the city Saturday, has been identified and six special teams have been formed to trace and nab him.

Based on the CCTV footage, police identified the person as Gajendran from Salem and inquiry with family members revealed that he had left home on Friday night after burning pillows near the house following an argument with them and did not return, police said.

His photographs have been circulated to police in Erode and Salem and also at toll plazas to nab him, since it will be difficult to

trace as he was not using mobile phone, they said.

The tyres and junk were found burnt in front of Makaliamman temple on NH Road, Vinayagar Temple near City railway station, Selva Vinayagar Temple at Nallampalayam and Vinayagar temple near Sangemeshwar Temple at Town hall on Saturday, resulting large scale protests from BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other pro-Hindu outfits.

Even as four cases have been registered in the incidents, the reason for hurling burnt tyres in front of the temples would be known after his arrest, they said.

A trident in front of the Makaliamman temple was found bent and bulb and board damaged with ceiling totally became black due to the thick smoke.

Hindu Munnani had announced large scale protests across Coimbatore district seeking the immediate arrest of the miscreants.