30 Aug 2019, Edition - 1508, Friday
Coimbatore

Maoist leader in police custody

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2019

Ooty : The district court here today gave Maoist leader Danish alias Dennis to police custody for one day for interrogation in connection with inciting tribals against the Government

Danish, lodged in a jail in Thrissur in Kerala, was brought and produced before District Judge P Vadamalai in connection with the case in Nedkalkombai, where he had met tribals and taken food items, along with 10 others, including three women on April 2, 2016.

He reportedly asked the tribals to revolt against schemes and pasted wall posters in the area about Maoist activities.

The Kolakombai police had registered cases under various Sections and produced him before Vadamalai this evening and sought custody for interrogation.

The judge directed police to produce him before 7 pm tomorrow.

