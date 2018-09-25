Maoists plan guerrilla attack on TN- Kerala- Karnataka; vehicle checks intensified

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Vehicle checks have been intensified at villages in Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala, following reports of plans by Maoists to carry out guerrilla attack in both the States.

According to police sources, a letter purportedly written by the extremist group, has been received by Kerala police, claiming that guerrilla attacks have been planned on the border areas of Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka.

Based on the information, strict vigil has been kept at Mangarai and Anaikatty (some15 Kms from Kerala border), with intensified vehicle checks at Mangarai checkpost to prevent possible infiltration of Maoists, they said.