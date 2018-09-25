25 Sep 2018, Edition - 1169, Tuesday
- Another big SC verdict tomorrow: Top court to decide if court proceedings should be live streamed
- SC’s Aadhaar judgement tomorrow
- PM Modi unable to answer our questions, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- NC accepts Junaid Mattu’s resignation
- National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party to contest civic polls from Srinagar
- ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is not only an electoral phrase. It is our way, says PM Modi
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR filed against Missionaries of Jesus for revealing the identity of the victim
- BJP President Amit Shah addresses mega-rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Court directs issue of notice in 19 year old murder case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- The country won’t be distracted by Rahul Gandhi’s shameless lie: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister
Maoists plan guerrilla attack on TN- Kerala- Karnataka; vehicle checks intensified
Covai Post Network
September 25, 2018
Image credit : Illustrative image
Coimbatore : Vehicle checks have been intensified at villages in Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala, following reports of plans by Maoists to carry out guerrilla attack in both the States.
According to police sources, a letter purportedly written by the extremist group, has been received by Kerala police, claiming that guerrilla attacks have been planned on the border areas of Tamil Nadu-Kerala-Karnataka.
Based on the information, strict vigil has been kept at Mangarai and Anaikatty (some15 Kms from Kerala border), with intensified vehicle checks at Mangarai checkpost to prevent possible infiltration of Maoists, they said.