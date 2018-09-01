  • Download mobile app

01 Sep 2018

Travel

Coimbatore

Marginal increase in number of voters in draft list

Covai Post Network

September 1, 2018

Coimbatore : The district has a total of 28,33,509 voters, with female voters marginally outnumbering male voters, as against 28,29,570 in the last electoral list.

In the draft electoral list released by the district Collector, T N Hariharan today, female voters were 14,28,218 as against 14,05,003 male voters, with 288 others, (third gender)

Goundamplayam in the city has the large number 4,16,629 of voters with 2,08,432 male, 2,08,132 and 12 others, as usual Valparai has lowest electorate of 1.95,479, with 94,971 male, 1,00,494 female and 14 third gender voters.

Mettupalayam Male: 1,33,168 Female: 1,39,070 Third Gender: 27 :Total 2,72,265 voters.

Sulur Male: 1,41,564 Female: 1,45,053 Third Gender: 19 :Total: 2,86,629

Coimbatore North Male: 1,56,875 Female: 1,54,269 Third Gender: 27 :Total: 3,11,171

Thondamuthur Male: 151143, Female: 151969, Third Gender: 55 :Total:3,03,167

Coimbatore South Male: 1,20,749 Female: 1,20,685 Third Gender: 14 : Total: 2,41,448

Singanallur Male: 1,50,382 Female: 1,51,417 Third Gender: 25 :Total: 3,01,824

Kinathukidavu Male: 1,44,106 Female: 1,47,149 Third Gender-:31 :Total: 2,91,286

Pollachi: Male: 1,03,613 Female: 1,09,980 Third Gender: 14 :Total: 2,13,607.

The voters according to the list released on January 10 were 28,29,570 and the final list will be released on January four next year.

With an increase of 178 polling stations, the total number of stations increased to 3,070 for 2,892 last year.

In nearby Tirupur district, there are 21,71,177 voters with 10,82,855 male and 10,88377 female and 245 others.

TCP's LGBT Pride

