  • Download mobile app
16 Jul 2020, Edition - 1829, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Maruthamalai vendors demand detention of those behind Karrupar Kootam under NSA

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2020

Coimbatore : Over 300 vendors and traders at the foot hills of the hill shrine Maruthamalai in the city, Thursday staged a demonstration seeking immediate arrest of the person behind the derogatory remarks against the Lord Muruga’s Kanda Shasti Kavsam in YouTube channel Karruppar Kootam.

Closing their shops in protest against the post which hurt the sentiments of Hindus, the vendors wanted the government to arrest and detain Asif Mohammed under NSA immediately.

Since there was demand from various Hindu outfits, BJP and Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi for the arrest of Mohammed, they, under the banner of Valliyamman Traders Association, accused Dravida Kazhakam and DMK for not not wishing during the Hindu festivals like Diwali and Pongal.

Mohammed, they said, had campaign for DMK candidates in Chennai during the last assembly elections, they said.

All the shops at the foot hill and in around the temple were closed to participate in the protest.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿