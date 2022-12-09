Meesho aids digitization of over 36,000 small businesses from Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Madurai : Meesho, India’s fastest-growing internet commerce company, announced that an increasing number of MSMEs from Tamil Nadu have joined the company in the past year as a result of the company’s industry-first initiatives such as zero commission and zero penalty. Customers from Tamil Nadu placed a record 15 million orders during the festive season, up ~72% compared to last year, shopping for a wide assortment of products at lowest prices. Top selling categories in the region include apparel, home & kitchen, electronic accessories, personal care & wellness, consumer electronics and home décor.In line with Meesho’s mission to democratise internet commerce for everyone, nearly 60% of all orders came from Tier 4+ cities, showcasing how the company’s value proposition of affordability continues to be a significant differentiator.

Transacting users jumped by 60% during the festive season,which include those who are new-to-ecommerce and shopping online for the first time. From Madurai, Dindigul to Erode and Salem in Tamil Nadu, Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale was instrumental in fulfilling festive shopping aspirations from across the entire state. With orders coming in from across the country, small businesses on Meesho saw significant growth during the festive season. Meesho’s industry-first zero percent seller commission initiative has helped digitise MSMEs at scale. Nearly 1,122 sellers became lakhpatis and 20 sellers became crorepatis during the festive season from Tamil Nadu.

Meesho Supply Growth CXO Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, said, “To support the flourishing entrepreneurial spirit of our country, Meesho is building a robust platform to help small businesses grow and succeed online. With our industry-first initiatives such as zero commission and zero penalty, an increasing number of MSMEs have chosen to partner with us. We have observed a 3X rise in the number of sellers on-boarded on our platform from Tamil Nadu this year as compared to 2021. During the festive season, sellers from Tamil Nadu saved INR 183 Million in commissions In our mission to democratise e-commerce in India, our endeavour is to create a level-playing field for small businesses across the country.”

Madurai-based Poongathai Rajan, who sells sarees on Meesho, says, “I always wanted to begin my own venture and be financially independent. We started the business on a small scale by picking up sarees in bulk from the local market and retailing through e-commerce. Meesho’s zero-commission model helps me maintain my pricing while ensuring exponential growth. On an average, Amri Fashion now receives around 2 lakh orders per month.”