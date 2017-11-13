Microsoft ‘Future Decoded on Wheels’ bus for SMEs in Coimbatore on Nov 16, 17

Covai Post Network

Microsoft India’s ‘Future Decoded on Wheels’ bus will halt in the city for two days from November 16. The bus will showcase technologies that can help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) get in-depth knowledge of the latest solutions, new-age devices and access to business experts.

The bus started its 25-city, 13,000-km journey from Gurgaon on August 23. It is aimed at enabling SMEs use digital technology to grow their businesses, expand into new markets and empower their employees, a company statement said today. Future Decoded on Wheels showcases the modern workplace by bringing together Office 365, Windows 10 operating system as well as Windows 10 ready devices and Enterprise Mobility and Security under one roof. These products help SMEs collaborate, communicate and connect better in their ecosystem, it said.

SMEs buying Office 365 Business Premium subscriptions on board the bus will have a discounted rate of Rs 528 per user/per month. The firms can also leverage Microsoft Azure for cloud-based infrastructure, applications and data storage to increase efficiency and enhance security.

“We are delighted to partner with Microsoft in its mission of empowering organisations through this one of a kind experience and helping the SMEs identify the right solutions that match their business needs,” said Kanak Raj, Senior General Manager of Redington, the partner in curating the experiential bus, The bus will be at Rathinam Techzone Campus, Pollachi Main Road, Eachanari, on November 16 and Jenney’s Residency, Peelamedu, on November 17.