Millions receive Rudraksha initiation from Sadhguru

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, initiated Rudraksh Diksha to millions of people around the world yesterday through a powerful process



4 January 2022, Coimbatore: In a process that saw both online and in person participation, Sadhguru initiated Rudraksha Diksha to millions of people globally in a powerful process. Sadhguru told his audience how the Rudraksha can enhance their wellbeing and protect them from external situations that may not be conducive for their growth and aspirations. The live process was conducted in the presence of Adiyogi where Sadhguru spoke about the importance of the Rudraksha.

“Rudraksha seeds are widely grown in the Himalayan region. It naturally has unique vibrations. These vibrations help a man to consolidate his power and stabilize it. This power will act as a shield for you. It will protect you from many kinds of harm that can come from outside. Above all it will help you to do your action in an energetic manner.

Rudraksha ranges from one face to 14 faces. We have given you the five-faced Rudraksha called Panchamukhi in the Adiyogi Rudraksh initiation. These five faced Rudraksha are best for those living in family and social situations. People under the age of 12 can use a 6-face Rudraksha called Shanmuki. Other Rudraksha is worn for specific reasons. Do not wear it to your liking.

Once you have worn the Rudraksha, you declare to the world that you are on the path to liberation. This is not just a code. It’s a tool too. This Rudraksha will help you to be what you think you should be. Fortunately, every single human being just wants to be sweet within himself. If that happens then a pleasant atmosphere will develop around you. You have to be pleasant in body, mind, emotion, and energy level. Your presence should bring sweetness to those around you and to the world. This is my wish and blessing.”

Earlier, various misconceptions and doubts about Rudraksha were explained. In addition, instructions on how to maintain it properly were provided. The initiation event was broadcast live in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and foreign languages in Spanish, Russian, French, German and Montreal.