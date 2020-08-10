Minister congratulates city college student for his selection for TOPS

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Monday congratulated a city college student for his selection in badminton for the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) for grooming young talents by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The 19-year old K Sathishkumar, a 3rd year B.com student of Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science here is among the 258 talents selected for the scheme.

Sathishkumar was selected based on his performance in tournaments last year and had won a gold, a silver and two bronze medals and was

first in singles at the All India Junior Ranking Badminton tournament held last year in Bengaluru.

He would be given an allowance of Rs 25,000 per month and would be allowed to train at SAI academies free of cost.

An under-19 player til last year, Sathishkumar would play in the senior category from this year, a college sources said.

Velumani, in a statement, congratulated Sathishkumar for his selection and wished him all success.