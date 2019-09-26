Mismatch in photographs of two medical students, sent to Chennai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of the controversy over the impersonation in the NEET examination for medical seat in Theni in Tamil Nadu, PSG Medical College has found photographs of two students mismatching on the NEET exam admission sheet and that of the student in person.

The management of PSG Medical College here found the mismatch in the photographs of one male and a female student during thorough verification of documents-photo of the students as directed by the Directorate of Medical College in Chennai.

The management immediately alerted the Directorate, which is conducting investigation, college sources said, adding that this was only suspicion and the future course of action lied with the Directorate.

A MBBS student, K V Udit Surya, charged with impersonation was detained along with his parents from a hotel in Tirupati for questioning.