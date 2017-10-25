`Missing’ MLA posters create flutter

Posters have appeared in parts of the city seeking the whereabouts of an AIADMK legislator representing Kinathukadavu constitutency. This has created a flutter as the legislator has not been seen at public functions for long.
“Where is the MLA (Ettimadai Shanmugam),” said posters put up at Kuniyamuthur and Sundarapuram in the city.
The people have been enquiring about the MLA as there have been a number of issues like dengue spread, fresh water tax and additional taxes on water connections and garbage collection which they want him to take up.
Police are on the lookout for those who put up these posters.
