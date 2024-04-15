MK FOUNDATIONS ORGANIZES VOTER-AWARENESS BIKE RALLY IN COIMBATORE – MORE THAN 1000 BIKERS AND VOLUNTEERS PARTICIPATE TO PROMOTE 100% VOTING

Covai Post Network

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 set to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 19th, MK Foundations, a part of the Coimbatore-based MK Group of Companies organized a Bike Rally in the city on Sunday as an effort to increase awareness about voting and to ensure 100% voting in Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency.

Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation and DRO, S.Selva Surabi took part as the Chief Guest of the program at the event arranged near Nehru Stadium.

Speaking to the participants, S.Selva Surabi said that 100% voting in Coimbatore should be the target of everyone because only when all the voters exercise their rights, their mandate will be an absolute one.

She appreciated all the participants for gathering at the early hours on a Sunday for a good and right cause.

The Deputy Commissioner flagged off the rally in the presence of Mr. M.V.Manikandan, Chairman of MK Group of Companies and Managing Trustee of MK Foundations.The rally saw a participation of 600 persons (180 men riders, 120 women riders along with their pillion riders). They wore similar T-shirts sponsored by MK Foundations and began their rally from Nehru Stadium and headed towards Race Course via LIC and Huzur road and return via the same route to the starting point.

The pillion riders carried placards bearing awareness messages throughout the trip to capture the attention of the passing public. Earlier a human-chain voter awareness campaign was held and it saw 300+ people taking part.

Speaking to the press and media, M.V.Manikandan said that Coimbatore has not witnessed 100% voting in the previously held elections. With the belief that increased voter-awareness can lead to an increase in polling rate in Coimbatore, the foundation had distributed voter-awareness pamphlets, conducted human-chain voter awareness campaign earlier today, and also organized this bike rally.

Adding more about the activities of foundation in connection with this election, he said that MK Foundations have handed over 100 cars to the District Administration for providing free transport to the blind and differently-abled voters in Coimbatore on voting day – April 19th. The cars will pick the voters and drop them to their polling booth. Each car can make 20-25 trips. 100 cars are expected to escort 5000 such voters to the polling station on April 19th.

Manikandan urged everyone to be bold, come out and cast their votes on the election day, and make Coimbatore achieve 100% polling rate this year.