MLA Karthik gets anticipatory bail in gutka protest case
Covai Post Network
May 10, 2018
Coimbatore : DMK leader N Karthik, MLA, was today granted anticipatory bail in connection with a case registered against him during raids on an illegal gutka manufacturing unit in Kannampalayam on the outskirts on April 27.
Cases were registered against 10 persons, including Karthik and former panchayat president Dalapathi Murugesan, for obstructing police from carrying out their duty during the raid. The DMK leaders had staged a protest seeking detailed probe in the gutka case .
While seven persons were arrested and got bail a few days ago, search was on for Karthik, representing Singanallur constituency. He had filed an anticipatory bail petition which came up
for hearing today at the vacation court, Judge Gunasekharan granted anticipatory bail.