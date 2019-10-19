Mock fire drill at ten storey apartment in Coimbatore on account of Diwali

Covai Post Network

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service, Coimbatore in association with Arima Constructions conducted a fire mock drill and safety programme at Arima Cyprus Oaks, a ten storey apartment located in Puliankulam.

The drill was conducted on account of the upcoming Diwali festival. The programme was conducted by the Position Office and crew of the Coimbatore Divisional office of the fire and rescue service. The programme was organized to impart awareness and training on ways to deal with fire contingencies to the residents.

The demonstration featured fire extinguisher operation techniques, rescue methods, fire hydrant operating methods, elevator fire and rescue technique, and fire sprinkler operating method. Apart from this, the residents were elaborated on the much-needed techniques on fire evacuation, fire awareness tips, techniques and safety measures to be taken during fire incidents.

Launching the fire safety drill, M.Muthukumarasamy, Station Officer said, “One of the best ways to learn about the safety during fire accidents is to watch a live demonstration. People should be given a hands-on learning experience about the dangers of fire. Many of us have fire extinguishers in our home and residential locations without knowing how to use them.

This fire safety and awareness program will impart sufficient knowledge about tackling fire incidents. It is always best to call the fire department in case of an emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, S.R. Aravind Kumar, Managing Director, Arima Constructions said, “Ensuring building safety standards, we are providing various fire safety equipments at our projects emphasizing safety as the priority. Now we insist our residents to get to know about the safety measures and also to learn and use fire prevention equipment, fire hoses and fire alarms provided by us.”

Kids were advised to stay alert during fire situations and were given a chance to learn about fire safety measures.

The live fire demonstration was open to the public and is also allowed to partake in the activities. The mock drill was very closely monitored to ensure the safety of all the participants.