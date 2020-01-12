More than 75 mother-to-be participated in baby shower at womens centre in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Honouring the Mothers-to-be and to celebrate their transformation of woman into a mother and to bless the future baby, Womens Center by Motherhood Hospital here, had organised a Grand Baby Shower at its premises yesterday.

Baby Shower is the cultural way of celebrating and honouring expected mothers who are fluttering with excitement.

On the occasion, Womens Center by Motherhood Hospital, honoured more than 75 Mother-to-be who came together and celebrated the joy of motherhood.

“We understand that many of our young Mothers-to-be would be far from their parents and miss the baby shower celebrations. Before the baby comes, let us celebrate the baby-on-the way and have some fun at Womens Center”, its clinical director, Dr Mruthubhashini said.

The fabulous feel home occasion began with makeover by beauty experts.

To add more joy and fun they were engaged on to some exciting fun moments which included Quiz contests, Lip smacking snacks,bBaby Bingo, Guess the baby picture of expected moms, Baby essentials products, Baby products price identity, Baby bump contests and other exciting events.

Diet tips on smart food choice and healthy food which are the corner stone of pregnancy nutrition were given to the occasion. Physiotherapy tips to

stay active and feel positive energy were also given to them on the occasion.

This meet created a unique opportunity to meet many more Mothers-to-be and a new bond of friendship among them. As the expected mothers who were already fluttering with excitement, this occasion will certain that they are tickled with joy.

Every month, Womens Center by Motherhood Hospital, Coimbatore conducts Baby Shower event and Pregnancy training classes for to-be moms. It also maintains a separate Whatsapp group by name “Little things about Pregnancy”, especially for pregnant women to clear their doubts relating to pregnancy. Other pregnant women can join this Whatsapp group for pregnancy related clarifications .