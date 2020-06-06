Mortal remains of slain army jawan killed by Pakistan taken to his native Salem       

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The mortal remains of Army jawan, P Mathialagan, who was killed by Pakistan soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought at Sulur Air Force Station, on the outskirts here, Saturday.

The body of 40-year old soldier was brought in a special flight from Delhi this evening and kept for homage for a while.

Later the body was taken to his native place of Edapadi in Salem District by a special vehicle by road.

He was killed in the Sunderbani Sector in Jammu on Thursday.

Mathialagan is survived by his wife and two children.

The Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had announced a solatium of Rs.20 lakh to the family.