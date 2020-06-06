  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2020, Edition - 1789, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Mortal remains of slain army jawan killed by Pakistan taken to his native Salem       

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2020

Coimbatore : The mortal remains of Army jawan, P Mathialagan, who was killed by Pakistan soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought at Sulur Air Force Station, on the outskirts here, Saturday.

The body of 40-year old soldier was brought in a special flight from Delhi this evening and kept for homage for a while.

Later the body was taken to his native place of Edapadi in Salem District by a special vehicle by road.

He was killed in the Sunderbani Sector in Jammu on Thursday.

Mathialagan is survived by his wife and two children.

The Chief Minister, K Palanisamy had announced a solatium of Rs.20 lakh to the family. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿