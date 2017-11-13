Mortuary van drivers protest against using one vehicle for 3 corpses, low pay

Covai Post Network

Mortuary van drivers working for the Government hospitals protested near the South taluk office here today demanding better pay and better facilities. The CITU union of Tamil Nadu Government Mortuary van Drivers Association organised the protest.

The protesters demanded that they get paid the minimum salary fixed by the Government. “Currently, we get paid only Rs.215 a day as against the pay fixed by the State Government which is Rs.525 a day”, said P Rajesh, from Tamil Nadu Government Mortuary van drivers association.

The drivers also alleged that out of 10 mortuary vans in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, only two are functioning and the rest eight are always under repair.

Rajesh claimed that they haven’t received any details regarding their PF. “Every month a specific amount Is deducted from drivers’ salary as PF, but none of the drivers have received any details regarding it so far”, said Rajesh. The protesters also sought the Government to make them permanent in service.

The protesters alleged that the freezer boxes are illmaintained and need to repaired immediately. Also, the protesters alleged that the administrative assistant was forcing them to carry three corpses in one vehicle citing lack of funds.

“We are forced to carry three corpses, each to be handed over in different destinations like Salem, Tirchy and Nagercoil. Only one body can be carried in the freezer box. The rest two bodies are placed outside and the body stars decomposing even before we reach the destination”, alleged S Boopathi, another driver.

Another driver who didnt want to be named alleged that they are often shuttled between cities in the name of deputation but no proper job is assigned to them.

After the protest, the drivers also met District Collector TN Hariharan and handed over a petition.