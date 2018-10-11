Most modern ICU unit at Coimbatore Royal Care Super Speciality to open on Sunday

Covai Post Network

A state-of-the-art ICU unit is to be inaugurated at Royal Care Super Speciality at Neelambur in Coimbatore on Sunday

The patient-oriented care facility will also have isolation facility for communicable diseases and 1:1 personalised nursing care. Major emphasis will be to reduce healthcare associated infections, according to a hospital statement.

The new ICU facility would be specially staffed with 24X7 care by highly trained and experienced critical care physicians. The highly equipped facility is dedicated to critically ill patients who require intensive monitoring. ICU team comprises highly qualified and experienced senior ICU consultants complemented by allied health professionals including critical care nurse, respiratory therapists, clinical pharmacists, do and physiotherapists.

The ICU facilities at Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital comprises a main unit at Neelambur and a city centre one at Gandhipuram. The city centre unit will have has multidisciplinary ICU unit of eight beds serviced by ICU specialists 24X7.

The main centre unit includes medical ICU, trauma ICU, surgical ICU, neuro ICU, cardiac ICU, cardiothoracic ICU and neonatal ICU making up a total of 63 beds.

The upcoming facility will include WHO-accredited poison centre, ECMO regional centre and transplant and neutropenic ICU.

The comprehensive infrastructure in monitoring and diagnosis of critically ill patients is on par with Western standards. It acts as a referral centre for polytrauma, acute stroke, acute coronary syndrome, poisoning, envenomation, acute kidney injury, severe sepsis, multi organ failure, gastrointestinal emergencies and obstetric emergencies to name a few.