  • Download mobile app
05 Sep 2020, Edition - 1880, Saturday
E-Box Colleges
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No Question Hour: TMC says it’s ‘unjust’ to compare 2-day assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament
  • Kerala recorded 2,655 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 4,459: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • PM’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is producing self-reliant India: Union Minister Puri
Travel

Coimbatore

Most of the police personnel in Coimbatore affected while on leave

Covai Post Network

September 5, 2020

Coimbatore : Even as around 160 police personnel in the city were tested by Covid-19 positive so far, majority of them were affected while on leave, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran said Satuday.

Many of the police personnel, who were on leave, are not not following the precautionary measures, which was the major reason for contracting the infection, Sumit Saran said whhiler distributing Covid-19 kits to police personnel.

Advising the personnel who are going on leave to take all measures to prevent themselves from virus attack, like wearing face masks, gloves and spectacles, he said more than 100 police personnel were already cured of the disease.

He also asked the police personnel to isolate themselves at their homes, if they have the body pain, fever an head ache, after informing the superiors.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿