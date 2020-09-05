Most of the police personnel in Coimbatore affected while on leave

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Even as around 160 police personnel in the city were tested by Covid-19 positive so far, majority of them were affected while on leave, Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran said Satuday.

Many of the police personnel, who were on leave, are not not following the precautionary measures, which was the major reason for contracting the infection, Sumit Saran said whhiler distributing Covid-19 kits to police personnel.

Advising the personnel who are going on leave to take all measures to prevent themselves from virus attack, like wearing face masks, gloves and spectacles, he said more than 100 police personnel were already cured of the disease.

He also asked the police personnel to isolate themselves at their homes, if they have the body pain, fever an head ache, after informing the superiors.