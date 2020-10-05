  • Download mobile app
05 Oct 2020, Edition - 1910, Monday
Mother, daughter attempt immolation in Tirupur collectorate

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A woman and her 17-year old daughter today attempted to immolate themselves on the premises of the office of District Collector in nearby Tirupur alleging the failure of police for taking action against their complaint on the threat issued by their neighbour and forcibly vacating their house.

Valarmathi (36) had come with her daughter Nirmala Devi, residents of Avanashipalayam, to the collectorate and suddenly poured kerosene and attempted to light match stick.

However, police personnel on duty overpowered and took them to the nearby Veerapandi police station.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that after the death of her husband a few days ago, neighbour Sairam forcibly vacated them from their house and threatened of dire consequences if they tried to return.

Though a complaint was lodged in Avanashipalayam police station, no action was taken and as a last resort attempted to commit suicide near the district collectorate, they told police.

