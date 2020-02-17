Mother seeks legal action against HM for caste discrimination in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Feb 17 : A woman today sought stringent action against an headmistress of the Government school in Periyanaickenpalayam in rural limits for forcing her 10-year old daughter to clean the toilets

and wash plates of other students.

In her petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, the woman, Maheshwari alleged that headmistress Kumareshwari of Puthupalayam Government school was scolding her daughter by caste name and also forced her daughter,

a 5th Standard student, to clean the toilets.

Though the matter was brought to notice of the local police station, they failed to take any action against the complaint, as the student hailed from Dalit community, the woman said, and alleged that he daughter was also asked to wash other students plates.

The woman sought the district administration to take stringent legal action and book the headmistress under SC/ST (Preventon of Atrociies ) Act for this caste discrimination and harassment meted out to a Dalit girl.