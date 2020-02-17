  • Download mobile app
17 Feb 2020, Edition - 1679, Monday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Pakistan no longer a terrorist safe haven: PM Imran Khan
  • Promises in MP Congress manifesto need to be fulfilled: Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • ‘Manmohan Singh asked me if he should quit as PM in 2013’, says Montek Ahluwalia.
  • Vodafone Idea to deposit Rs 2.5k crore AGR dues by February 21.
  • Trump’s India visit preparations show ”slave mentality”: Shiv Sena
Travel

Coimbatore

Mother seeks legal action against HM for caste discrimination in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 17, 2020

Coimbatore, Feb 17 : A woman today sought stringent action against an headmistress of the Government school in Periyanaickenpalayam in rural limits for forcing her 10-year old daughter to clean the toilets
and wash plates of other students.

In her petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, the woman, Maheshwari alleged that headmistress Kumareshwari of Puthupalayam Government school was scolding her daughter by caste name and also forced her daughter,
a 5th Standard student, to clean the toilets.

Though the matter was brought to notice of the local police station, they failed to take any action against the complaint, as the student hailed from Dalit community, the woman said, and alleged that he daughter was also asked to wash other students plates.

The woman sought the district administration to take stringent legal action and book the headmistress under SC/ST (Preventon of Atrociies ) Act for this caste discrimination and harassment meted out to a Dalit girl.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿