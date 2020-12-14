MoU signing ceremony at PSG College of Arts and Science

Covai Post Network





PSG College of Arts and Science (PSG CAS) and AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation Centre for Textiles and Apparels (AIC-NIFT TEA is supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India) signed a memorandum of understanding today at 10 am at the GRD Auditorium of PSG CAS in the city.

AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation centre for Textiles and Apparels is a non-profit organisation, registered as a Section 8 company, under the Companies Act 2013. Their mission is to create an ecosystem that will promote innovation and knowledge-based entrepreneurs and contribute to the overall economic and social development of the regions. Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is Government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. AIM’s objective is to develop new programmes and policies for fostering innovation in different sectors of the economy, provide platform and collaboration opportunities for different stakeholders, create awareness and create an umbrella structure to oversee the innovation ecosystem of the country.

The MoU means to foster innovations and to produce entrepreneurial skills in students. Dr D Brindha, Principal, PSG College of Arts and Science, delivered the keynote address and S Periyasamy, CEO, AIC-NIFTTEA, spoke about the MoU. Dr P Allirani, Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School Of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, presided over as the chief guest of the function. Dr Sheela Ramachandran, Pro-Chancellor, Atmiya University, Rajkot, Gujarat, delivered the special address. Dr D Brindha, Principal, PSG CAS and S Periasamy, CEO, AIC-NIFT TEA inked the pact on the MoU agreement in the presence of Dr Sheela Ramachandran.

Dr T Kannian, Secretary, PSG College of Arts and Science, headed the felicitation. Dr KM Pachiyappan, Head-Department of Costume Design and Fashion, PSG CAS, and Dr K Senthil Kumar, Head-Entrepreneurship Development, AIC-NIFT TEA, coordinated the signing ceremony.