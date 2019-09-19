Movement of engineering goods, garments, tea affected due to the lorry strike

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Movement of goods like ready made garments, tea and engineering products worthr crores of rupees was affected Thursday as majority of trucks and lorries remained off the roads in three nearby districts, to protest against the Amended Motor Vehicles Act by which heavy fines are being imposed for traffic violations.

According to lorry owners association sources, nearly 10,000 lorries and its drivers participated in the 12-hour strike called by All India Motor Transport Congress seeking to withdraw the new act.

This affected the movement of transport of engineering products, pumps and motors, worth nearly Rs.three crores in the city.

Similarly, stoppage of nearly 4,000 lorries in Tirupur affected movement of garments and other hosiery products meant for exports, they said.

Though, the lorries will resume operation in the evening, there would be delay in reaching the goods to the destination, thus affecting business worth over Rs.10 crore, sources in the hosiery manufacturers association said.

In Nilgiris district, transportation of tea and hill vegetable remained standstill due to the strike. However, vegetable vendors managed to send the goods by small vehicles in nearby areas, particularly Kerala.

Transportation of rs.two crore worth tea to neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka and other States affected due to the strike.