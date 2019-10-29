MP woman seeks police intervention to unite her lover in marriage

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A female engineer working in Qatar Airport, Tuesday lodged a complaint seeking to take action against a male engineer colleague who is now refusing to marry her after living with her for a couple of years. He had also promised to tie nuptial knots few years ago.

In her complaint to the office of Superintendent of Police, the 31-year old woman, Nidhi, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, claimed that Lakshminarayanan of Veerakeralam in the city was in a relationship with her from 2016 and promised to marry her, police said.

Stating that on the assurance of getting married, she was sexually used by Lakshminarayan, she said that both the families had agreed for the marriage.

However, of late there was some behavioural change in him, she said adding that she came to know that his family was looking for another alliance.

Though complaints were lodged with Perur All Women Police station and Vadavalli station here, no action was taken against him so far.

In view of this, she requested the SP to take action against him and unite in marriage with her, Nidhi, accompanied by some activists of All India Deocratic Women Association, said.