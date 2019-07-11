MPs demand Coimbatore-Bengaluru night train

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two MPs from Coimbatore today demanded introduction of a night train from the city to Bengaluru, a long pending need of the commuters.

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha by CPM leader PR Natarajan and Pollachi MP Shanmugasundaram of DMK during the discussion on demand for grants for Railways, a statement from CPM office said.

Natarajan said that despite opening the broad gauge between Coimbatore and Polllachi eight years ago, the running of the Coimbatore-Rameshwaram, Coimbatore-Kollam and Coimbatore-Madurai trains was yet to be resumed.

All the trains which were running before conversion to broad gauge should be immediately resumed, he said.

Natarajan and Shanmugasundaram jointly reminded the ministry that the night train between Coimbatore and Bengaluru was announced by the Railway Minister in the 2007 budget 12 but was yet to bear fruit.