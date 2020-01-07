  • Download mobile app
08 Jan 2020, Edition - 1639, Wednesday
Musical concert to raise funds for maintaining biopark in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 7 : in order to create additional facilities to attract more visitors, Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park (NBNP), at Anaikaty, some 32 Kms from here, a musical concert is being arranged on January 25 to raise funds
for the purpose.

The Park spread over 70 acres of land, has nurtured over 450 varieties of native trees, flora and fauna that are endemic to Nilgiris and over the last three to four years, more than 20,000 visited each year, with 12,000 students.

The music event called “Ooh la la” will feature playback singers Haricharan, Anand Aravindakshan and Swetha Mohan and expected to collect Rs.five crore, to create a corpus for maintaining the park NBNP chairman, S V Balasubramaniam told reporters here Tuesday.

The park has a butterfly park, an apiary, amphibian ponds housing species of turtles and frogs among others and has. become a popular attraction for school and college students, he said.

