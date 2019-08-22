  • Download mobile app
23 Aug 2019, Edition - 1501, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports
  • P Chidambaram to sleep on ‘takht’ in Tihar once CBI custody ends
  • ‘Crminalisation fine, but will look into it’. Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre.
Travel

Coimbatore

NASA ex-astronaut in Coimbatore on Aug 30

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2019

Coimbatore : NASA former astronaut Don Thomas will be in a city college on August 30 to inaugurate an international space science competition and share his space life experience with students.

His visit to Park College of Engineering and Technology was also in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of moon-landing, launch of Chandrayan 2 in India and golden jubilee celebration of Park Institutions, CEO Dr Anusha R told mediapersons here today.

The event is organized by Go4Guru in association with Park College at Kaniyur on the outskirts, she said.

Go4Guru Inc was a US multinational conglomerate headquartered in Washington DC, while Park Group comprises 15 institutions and had nearly 20,000 students in Coimbatore, Chennai and Tirupur, she said, adding that more than 1 lakh alumni had been successfully placed around the world.

Students from neighbouring districts had also been invited to the session, Go4Guru CEO Kayamboo Ramalingam said.

Toppers in the competition would have an opportunity to visit NASA, he added.

Thomas would also visit major cities in South India.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿