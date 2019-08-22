NASA ex-astronaut in Coimbatore on Aug 30

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : NASA former astronaut Don Thomas will be in a city college on August 30 to inaugurate an international space science competition and share his space life experience with students.

His visit to Park College of Engineering and Technology was also in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of moon-landing, launch of Chandrayan 2 in India and golden jubilee celebration of Park Institutions, CEO Dr Anusha R told mediapersons here today.

The event is organized by Go4Guru in association with Park College at Kaniyur on the outskirts, she said.

Go4Guru Inc was a US multinational conglomerate headquartered in Washington DC, while Park Group comprises 15 institutions and had nearly 20,000 students in Coimbatore, Chennai and Tirupur, she said, adding that more than 1 lakh alumni had been successfully placed around the world.

Students from neighbouring districts had also been invited to the session, Go4Guru CEO Kayamboo Ramalingam said.

Toppers in the competition would have an opportunity to visit NASA, he added.

Thomas would also visit major cities in South India.