National forum to shed light on democratic learning

Democratic methods of learning and teaching methods will be discussed at a conference to be held in Coimbatore from 28 November to 1 December 2019.

The second edition of India Democratic Education Conference (InDEC) 2019 to be held at the Western Ghats International School will propose new pedagogies to refine the education system and curriculum.

Teachers, students, educators, parents and academicians from various parts of the country will participate in the national forum that is open to all who wish to contribute to the enrichment of the learning spaces.

InDEC is a part of the International Democratic Education Conference, which held its first forum in 1993 in Israel with just four schools taking part. They are held in different countries across the world with hundreds participating.

Besides exploring new ways to enhance learning experience, the conference aims at sharing various democratic cultures, and bringing people from various educational backgrounds together to build a cross-cultural bond.

The conference is organised by students of the host institution under the guidance of the faculty members. Accommodation and hospitality are part of the conference, which will be hosted by five schools in the Coimbatore district.

Amuktha Mahapatra, chief coordinator of the conference said, “We aim at making it a movement rather than an event. Children need an experience of democracy and schools also should become democratic and we work towards the same.”

To register, visit the conference website: www.indecindia.org