Nationwide strike on January eight by AITUC

Coimbatore : A nation-wide strike is called on January eight, to lodge protest against the proposed amendment to labour laws and

price increase, AITUC General Secretary, Amarjit Kaur said Sunday.

All the Central Trade union will participate in the strike, which was also for seeking the implementation 12 point charter of demands, Kaur told reporters here on the sidelines of inauguration of AITUC Centenary Building.

The demands include fixing Rs.21,000 as minimum wage, minimum pension to Rs.3,000 and to legislate the right to union, Kaur said.

Being a century old union, AITUC was instrumental in getting the rights of workers, which was however, dismantled by Modi-led BJP government to please the Corporates, Kaur alleged.

On Maharashtra development, Kaur said that the Government formation was in total violation of constitution, as BJP was afraid of raising up scams, including the land allotment and Justice Loya’s death, against it, if Shiv Sena

combine came to power, Kaur said.