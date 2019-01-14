Nearly 200 students participate in Army Mini-marathon

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 200 students from various schools in and around Wellington in Nilgiris District participated in a mini-marathon, which gave them a first hand feel of Army energy and pride.

Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), the prestigious institution in Wellington near Coonoor, started the pre-celebrations of 70th Republic Day and the Army day on January 12 for motivating young minds to join the armed forces.

As part of this endeavour, the MRC held a mini marathon for the ladies and students on Saturday last to give them a first hand feel of Army’s energy and pride, an official release said today.

The participants ran 5 km within Wellington cantonment.

The event marked paying homage to martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and also to spread the message of physical fitness and healthy lifestyle.

Commandant Brigr Pankaj P Rao, honoured the winners and congratulated them for their zeal, fervor and keen participation.