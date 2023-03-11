Nehru Group of Institutions SHRI P. K. DAS Memorial Best Faculty Award & Life Time Achievement Award 2023

Covai Post Network

Nehru Group of Institutions has been instituting Shri P. K. Das Memorial Best Faculty Award & Life Time Achievement Award from 2009 on December 15th of every year, remembering the birth date of the Founder Chairman Late P. K. Das.

Dr. B. Anirudhan, Principal, Nehru Arts and Science College, in his welcome address congratulated the winners whole heartedly. He introduced Adv. P. Krishnadas, Chairman & Managing Trustee of Nehru Group of Institutions, Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary of NGI, Chief Guest, Mr. R. Boopathi Chief Educational Officer, Coimbatore, Guest of Honour Rev. Sr. JEES MARIA, Principal, Arokiamatha Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, Pollachi

Adv. P. Krishnadas, Chairman & Managing Trustee of Nehru Group of Institutions presided over the function. He congratulated the winners and encouraged the spectators to achieve the same in future. He insisted that the growth of this great institution lies in vision of his father, beloved Founder Chairman Late P. K. Das. He stated that the quality of NGI is in the hands of the faculty members. He also dignified the Guru is placed before even God.

Mr. R. Boopathi, Chief Educational Officer, Coimbatore was the Chief Guest for this award ceremony. In his address, he emphasized the purpose and scope for the teachers to upgrade their knowledge. He praised the great vision of the Founder Chairman Late P. K. Das and his strong will of starting the education institutions in those days and was emphatic that everyone should get visionary from great people.

Guest of Honour Rev. Sr. JEES MARIA, Principal, Arokiamatha Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, Pollachi in her ddress pinpointed that being a teacher one must transform the thought to action. She spoke about the importance of research stating that “everything is available in India and we should not depend on other countries for anything. Indian faculties should hone their skills to compete with the emerging global needs.”

Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary of NGI, felicitates his wishes to the award winners and encouraged the faculty members to update their knowledge and qualification.

Dr. R. Malathi, Coordinator of the function proposed vote of thanks.

